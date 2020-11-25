Dimensions has provided staff uniforms made from 100% recycled materials to Asda’s first sustainability store.

The corporate clothing company created the eco-friendly workwear for employees at Asda’s trial sustainability store in Middleton, Leeds, which has been launched to highlight the supermarket chain’s commitment to tackling plastic pollution, and help its customers to reduce, re-use and recycle. If well-received, Asda will roll out the 100% recycled uniforms to its staff as standard.

Hayley Brooks, managing director of Dimensions, commented: “We were delighted to be able to support Asda’s Creating Change for Better programme by providing uniform for their first sustainability store.

“We are excited about using this innovative sustainable solution, as it not only prevents plastic from going into landfill, it reduces our use of petroleum as a raw material for our fabric requirements and therefore lowers our overall carbon footprint.”

Asda’s sustainability manager for plastic and packaging, Suzie Hardy, added: “We know that sustainable fashion and garment sourcing is something which our customers and colleagues are really passionate about, and it’s why we have really focussed on George for Good in Middleton, which highlights our sustainable sourcing commitments.

“It’s fantastic that we’ve been able to go one step further from being able to offer sustainable garments through George, and with the support of Dimensions our colleagues are now wearing uniforms made from 100% recycled materials — it really confirms our commitment to sustainability across all part of our business and operations.”

www.dimensions.co.uk