Digitran has added a new direct-to-film (DTF) printer to complement its range of heat transfer products and equipment.

The new Digitran FlexLine DTF600 combines printing and finishing in one machine, creating stretchable and colour-fast heat transfer films for garment printing.

It features two robust printheads, that can be used to achieve a print resolution of 720dpi, and uses water-based and Oeko-Tex-certified inks in CMYK and white.

With its in-line module, the machine automatically applies an adhesive powder to the prints and also dries them. This means that operators just need to load the print files and then cut them to size once they are printed.

It is the latest launch to capitalise on the growth in DTF in the garment printing sector. According to Digitran, DTF offers “more flexibility… especially when it comes to smaller volumes, multi-colour designs or combinations of both”.

Digitran, based in Bünde in Germany, also offers a service printing transfer film as well as related consumables as part of its “one-stop-shop” for heat transfer technology.

The new Digitran FlexLine DTF600 has been launched across Europe, including the UK, as well as North and Central America.

www.digitran.de