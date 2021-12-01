Efforts to increase recycling of used garments have taken a step forward with a new partnership formed by Evrythng, which provides technology for digitising product labels.

It has teamed up with Re-Fashion, the second-hand clothing website, which will work with fashion brands to encourage consumers to recycle their unwanted clothing, providing information via codes on care labels that can be scanned using a mobile phone.

Evrythng’s Active Digital Identities, using data stored in the Evrythng Product Cloud, allows garment manufacturers, decorators and retailers to create a unique digital profile for every individual product.

With tailored, real-time information for every item, it means that garments can be traced from point of origin right through to point of use and on to recycling or re-selling.

Evrythng and Re-Fashion are already working with clothing brand New Look on using the digitised tags to increase sustainability and circularity for its garments, but they hope many more will adopt the technology.

Evrythng’s chief revenue officer, Cyrus Gilbert-Rolfe, said: “What we need is more brands keeping more garments in the circular economy. That’s good for the brand, it’s good for the consumer and it’s good for the future of the planet.”

Steve Lyons, director and owner of Re-Fashion, added: “At Re-Fashion we’re passionate about putting a stop to billions of fashion items ending up in landfill every year.

“We are dedicated to creating fashion circularity and re-use, but needed a way of tracking every item we sell so we could encourage its return.

“Our partnership with Evrythng is absolutely crucial in helping create a more sustainable fashion industry.

“By matching our approach with Evrythng’s technology, the recycling method becomes easier to action by creating the digital identities for items either at the point of production or, as they’re processed by our team. We have a truly circular solution for fashion out in the market, as we speak.”

