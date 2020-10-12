Tip number 1 Remove all elements that you do not want to see on the final result. When working with complex designs that have lots of detail, such as hair, this process can be complicated and time-consuming. Our advice is to either create the graphic correctly, without the extraneous details, from scratch or communicate the exact requirements to the designer so they can create the file accordingly.

Tip number 2 Pay extra attention when you choose the file format. When printing without the white ink, any file format supported by the printer or the RIP can be used. But if you’re using white ink, a file with transparent areas will be necessary. This requires the design to be saved in a file format that supports transparencies, eg PNG, PSD, TIFF. Take special care with JPEGs as this popular file format does not support transparencies. As soon as a JPEG file is saved, all transparent areas are automatically filled with white.

Tip number 3 Choose the right image size and resolution. The design size depends on the dimension of the print. For example, if a 30 x 30cm image is printed, we recommend an image size of 3,550 x 3,550 pixels. For a 40 x 50cm image, aim for approximately 4,750 x 5,900 pixels. We usually design our graphics as 4,700 x 5,900 pixel images or as vector files, which allows us to be prepared for all eventualities. Even though some printers can print at higher resolutions, we aim for 300dpi.The extra detail in a higher resolution image is often not visible once the image is printed on fabric.