DTG printers

DTG printers traditionally have been used for cotton T-shirt and sweatshirt printing. While the iconic tee will always be a wardrobe necessity, DTG printers also have several other uses. In addition to printing on cotton, they can create new, custom and personalised items that can be sold online – giving businesses the ability to upsell and add to current business offerings.

1. Customised accessories Custom accessories offer an easy upsell for any business already creating custom T-shirts for colleges, wedding parties (especially at the moment with restricted numbers allowed at events as it allows customers to create memories for those unable to attend) and family celebrations. Tote bags, towels, hats and custom pillowcases are only a few examples of the extra add-ons that can be created. Cotton-based items can be customised to match shirts, giving customers incentives to provide positive recommendations and return to you for future orders. When sold separately, these easy-to-create accessories offer a good margin and increased profits.

2. Attachments offer greater flexibility Many companies offer DTG printer-compatible attachments that provide greater flexibility and can increase product offerings. For example, using an attachment can enable printing on baseball caps and visors. For decorators looking to advance their skills, there are attachments that can be used to allow you to design and print on cotton-based shoes, helping your shop stand out from other local garment decorators.