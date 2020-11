Dye sublimation printers

We see dye-sublimated textiles in all types of clothing, from athleisure apparel to simple dresses, tops and more. This technology has allowed fast-fashion trends to be achievable for small design houses, while reducing both textile waste and water consumption. In addition to fashion, dye sublimation printers are gaining popularity in the soft signage, photography, and customisable and promotional products markets. The following provides additional insight into how to leverage your dye sublimation printer in each of these markets to expand your service offerings.

1. Rigid metallic signage Metallic signage is a popular way to modernise traditional printed signage. It can be used in retail stores, outdoor venues, office spaces and more, making it an appealing prospect to the type of customers you probably already have on your books. Dye sublimation prints easily transfer to metal and other rigid signage material and so they can be used for flat interior and exterior retail signage, table tops and much more.

2. Photography With today’s technology, images can be touched up and printed onto metal. Dye sublimation allows the printing of brilliant photography; using specially designed transfer paper, photo output can be transferred onto metal panels to create vibrant images with minimal grain and magnificent focal points for use in commercial, retail and residential locations.

3. Tangible memories Whether for personal or business use, customised and personalised items are a thoughtful gift. People enjoy receiving products customised specifically for them, especially at the moment when meeting in person is not always possible, while companies can create promotional products and gifts for their employees and customers, such as mugs, mousepads or lanyards. Leveraging specific heat-transfer equipment, dye sublimation printers create transferable output for a wide variety of porcelain, glass and textile-based items that can be gifted to loved ones. Create customised interior items such as cutting boards, glassware and wine tote bags – all items that will never go out of style.

The original version of this article was first published in Impressions magazine. www.impressionsmagazine.com