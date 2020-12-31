Prints per day

Entry-level and middle-market DTG printers vary in the amount of prints they can produce per hour. Realistic production numbers are easy to work out based on the print head technology that’s used in the printer – often this is similar across different brands with just a few exceptions. In order to get this first part right, you need to establish the maximum amount of prints per day you expect to be able to achieve. There is no point buying a printer that can only produce a handful of shirts per day if you expect to print more than that in the near future.

You can use this simple calculation to work out your requirements – these are averages, so please change the figures if you expect more or less margin. Dark shirts: ink and pretreatment costs £1.20 and the T-shirt costs £1.50, giving a base cost of £2.70, a sell price of £11.00 and a gross margin of £8.30. This simple calculation multiplied will give you fairly accurate figures and show how many shirts you need to produce to meet your expectations financially. Printing 10 dark shirts an hour gives a gross margin (not turnover) of £83 per hour, and £415 a day if printing for five hours each day. An entry-level printer will probably do no more than this. Printing 25 dark shirts an hour gives a gross margin of £207.50 per hour, or £1,037.50 a day if printing for five hours. A mid-range DTG printer should produce this amount with ease.

If we assume your entry-level, used DTG printer cost you £5,000 then you are looking at quite a quick return on investment with the right kind of work. Upscaling to a mid-level printer that’s likely to cost £10,000 could give you the opportunity to more than double your earning capacity. Don’t try to run before you can walk though – starting off with a few simple products will be much easier to manage while learning the ropes. There will be plenty of opportunity to introduce more products once you get some experience and your business is established.