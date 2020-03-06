Sublimation is a printing procedure for transferring full-colour graphics or photographs onto a wide selection of products.

These products need to be either made from polyester or feature a polyester coating. The inks are then set into the product, almost like a tattoo. A sublimation print cannot be felt on the surface of the material you’re printing on.

Sublimation printing utilises specific water-based dye inks and a release paper that, under heat, transfers the image from the paper onto a polyester textile or sublimation specific substrate.

The process takes the ink from a liquid when printed, to a solid on the paper, to a gas under heat, and then to a solid again when infused into the printable substrate or fabric.