VF Corporation, the parent company of Dickies Workwear, has announced its proposal to discontinue and wind up its EMEA Dickies Workwear business.

Initiated in October, the proposal means that all roles at the Williamson-Dickie EMEA headquarters in Midsomer Norton are at risk of redundancy; the consultation process with Williamson-Dickie’s UK employees is still ongoing.

“We will do everything we can to fully support our colleagues through the consultation period and beyond, and will treat them fairly and with respect,” explained VF Corporation.

“We appreciate that Dickies Workwear is a significant employer in Midsomer Norton, and the decision to put forward this proposal was not taken lightly. It follows a thorough review of the Dickies Workwear business in EMEA, which concluded the current business model is not in line with financial performance expectations.

“If the proposals are adopted, we intend to complete the full business closure in the UK by 31 March 2021.”

This proposed closure will not impact on the Williamson-Dickie operation in the US, and Dickies Life, a Dickies-branded streetwear line, will also not be affected as the business is operated through other companies.

