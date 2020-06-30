Dickies Workwear has launched a new range of T-shirts featuring fabric technology that helps keep the wearer from overheating in warm temperatures.

The Temp-iQ collection is made with fabric that traps cool air inside the yarn while wicking away sweat. In this way, the wearer stays comfortable as the cool air is kept next to their skin while they are working.

To help protect skin from the sun’s rays, the T-shirt offers UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) 40+. UPF is similar to the sun protection factor used for sunscreens.

Marketing director James Whitaker said: “Our Temp-iQ T-shirt is an ideal option to keep tradespeople feeling cool and comfortable while working hard this summer by using fabric technology that reacts to their body temperature and sweat.

“We’re constantly on the lookout for new ways to innovate and expand our range to meet the demands of tradespeople and are looking forward to launching further items in the Temp-iQ collection to help the wearer stay comfortable regardless of their working environment.”

The Temp-iQ range includes a two tone-style T-shirt available in 10 colourways, plus two hi-vis tops – a polo and T-shirt version – both available in orange and yellow.

T-shirts from the Dickies Pro range have also been enhanced with Temp-iQ technology, with four colourways including green/black and royal/black.

The Temp-iQ tops are easy to coordinate with other items from Dickies’ range of clothing and can be customised for tradespeople looking to include them as part of a uniform.

First launched in the US in 1922, Dickies Workwear offers an extensive range including coveralls, trousers, shirts, jackets, fleeces and body-warmers as well as high-performance products such as foul-weather protection, high-visibility garments and flame-retardant items.

www.dickiesworkwear.com