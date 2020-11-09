Dickies Workwear has teamed up Bolton Wanderers Football Club to test out its new Advanced Waterproof Technology (AWT) range.

Ground staff, security and maintenance staff at the University of Bolton Stadium have been outfitted with clothing and footwear from the workwear company’s new AWT range, which is designed to guard the wearer against the elements.

The AWT garments, such as the Dickies Winter Jacket, feature materials that are designed to repel rain, sleet and snow, whilst remaining breathable.

James Whitaker, marketing director at Dickies Workwear, commented: “With the weather in constant flux with rain, hail, wind, freezing temperatures and even snow, it can be quite challenging to work in and play at the home of Bolton Wanderers FC, so this was an ideal opportunity to put our new AWT range to the test.

“We’ve had some great feedback from the staff at the club, who enjoyed trialling our new range.”

Chris Simm, head groundsman of Bolton Wanderers FC, added: “The ground staff, security and match day staff have a lot riding on their shoulders given the level of work that goes into making sure our facilities perform. Our workers need to feel comfortable and protected and we know Dickies Workwear provides exactly what they need to make sure they’re able to stay focused on game day.”

