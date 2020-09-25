Dickies has introduced its latest campaign, ‘United by Inspiration, United by Dickies’, celebrating inspiration in the trades.

As part of the campaign, the workwear brand is calling on tradespeople to nominate someone whose work inspires them by tagging them on social media, to celebrate those “who love what they do and take pride in their work,” explained Dickies.

“Both nominators and nominees will be entered into a draw to win their own Dickies Portland shirt – improve your chances further by telling us why they inspire you in words, photos or to camera, and using the hashtag #unitedbyinspiration, tagging @dickiesworkwearofficial.”

The global campaign features footage of 10 of Dickies’ community of makers from around the world showing their skills. The footage was shot by the makers themselves, and aims to highlight “how those who make a living with their hands can continue to inspire each other despite the distancing imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic”.

James Whitaker, marketing director at Dickies, commented: “While communities have been forced apart during the pandemic, tradespeople and the ‘makers’ of this world continue to work hard and inspire one another with their efforts.

“We’re keen to find out where people in all kinds of trades draw their inspiration. Perhaps it’s someone who’s trained them as an apprentice or who inspired them to follow their particular career path.

“It could be someone who has given them the confidence to start their own business, or even someone whose work inspires them to take a more creative approach to their role.”

