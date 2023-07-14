Emily, the owner of Devil Dood Designs, came up with ideas for the artwork and with the help of Evelyn’s Illustrations, brought her ideas to life, explained Courtney Savannah, director of Savannah Embroidery Studio.

“It was a run of eight T-shirts, which were ordered exclusively for Devil Dood Designs’ VIP member boxes — Emily’s designs always get a great reaction!”

To decorate the T-shirts, Savannah Embroidery Studio used its Barudan BEKT-S1501CAII embroidery machine, as well as embroidery thread from Madeira UK.

The decorator embroidered Stanley/Stella’s Unisex Creator Iconic T-Shirts (SX001) in fraiche peche, which were supplied by Ralawise.

The colour combination was created specially for the DDD VIP member scheme summer box, with the colours chosen to match handmade dog accessories, added Courtney.

“The design is available to buy in other garment colours and styles, and there’s also a larger version of the beach hut design incorporating text for a central chest version too.”

www.instagram.com/savannahembroidery