PenCarrie has launched a T-shirt design competition as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations this year.

The company is calling on its customers to design an anniversary T-shirt for the PenCarrie team and suppliers — the winning design will feature on over 300 T-shirts and the winner will receive £250 to spend at PenCarrie*.

If you’ve got a creative commemorative design that showcases 30 years of PenCarrie, send it to the team via email [email protected] or Facebook messenger before the competition closing date of Monday 24 May at 3pm. The winner be contacted on Wednesday 2 June and announced on Facebook.

Nicci Gratwicke, owner/director of PenCarrie, commented: “We’re immensely proud to be celebrating our 30th year in business, and want to take the opportunity to extend a massive thank you to our customers, our suppliers and our team for the tremendous support over the years.”

PenCarrie will be releasing details of more competitions, giveaways and gifts throughout the year, so keep an eye on its website and Facebook page to find out more over the next few weeks and months.

*T&C’s apply. For full terms and conditions, visit imagesmag.uk/PenCarrie-tshirt-comp.

www.pencarrie.com