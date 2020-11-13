“As you can imagine, face masks are a product that we’re selling in the hundred thousands, and the Derbyshire Healthcare face masks are by far one of our favourites,” explained the promotional branded merchandise company.

The reusable face masks feature the Derbyshire Healthcare logo in a full-colour, heat transfer vinyl print. PG Branding decorated a double-layer, two-ply fabric face mask, which has an outer layer with a Silvadur 930 Flex anti-microbial finish and a Zelan R3 water-repellent finish.

“With its smooth texture and fit it allows for a clean and clear print to the side, whereas some of the other options are gathered at the sides and are only able to be printed in the centre,” added the company.

With heat transfers provided by Innotex Transfer Technology, PG Branding then printed the face masks in-house using a Roland VersaCamm printer/cutter machine, Beta heat press and a Hotronix heat press.

“The vibrant colours of the logo look fantastic against the royal blue, and Derbyshire Healthcare loves how the print has come out.”

