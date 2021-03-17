Dennys Brands, in collaboration with AVR London, has created a 360° virtual tour of its department store in Fitzrovia, London.

The hospitality and workwear brand’s virtual tour can be viewed via a laptop or phone, as well as through a Virtual Reality (VR) viewer for an enhanced experience, with Dennys offering a free pair of VR viewers for the first 200 applicants – just contact [email protected] or direct message the brand via its Instagram @dennysbrandsuk.

“From the comfort of your own lockdown living room, you can now explore the huge range of kit available at Dennys Brands,” explains owner Nick Jubert.

“We look forward to welcoming you virtually, and to welcoming you back in person when we re-open.”

www.avr.london/360/dennys

www.dennys.co.uk