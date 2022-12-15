A new web-based platform has been launched by Demystify Digital to help the garment decoration sector tap into the opportunities of e-commerce.

Its team are offering to provide consultancy, management and support for companies looking to sell printed and embroidered clothing through e-commerce platforms.

Led by managing director Craig Blackman, they bring over 20 years’ experience in e-commerce, product personalisation and manufacturing.

Demystify Digital works with garment decorators to help them integrate e-commerce with third-party platforms such as Shopify, PrestaShop, WooCommerce and Magento to automate process and workflow.

It promises to lower operational expenses of web services, reduce failure points, optimise websites’ hosting and security to meet legal requirements such as GDPR, and provide a central point of contact for customers.

Its services also include website optimisation to improve the user experience, increase conversion rates and customer retention, and develop new functionality for online personalisation of apparel.

Craig said: “We want to demystify e-commerce and show you how to continually improve through process, ways to gain new customers, retaining existing customers and maximise the value of your orders.”

www.demystifydigital.co.uk