Demand is growing for products with detailed and provable eco credentials, according to suppliers and garment decorators at this year’s Green & Sustainable Promo Show.

Taking place in Leeds and London in June, the shows each saw more than 50 industry suppliers and brands showing how the industry is responding to the “ever-increasing demand for greener products”.

The Green & Sustainable Promo Show, which was introduced last year, is organised by The BIG Promotional Trade Show. It focuses on sustainable, recycled, eco and green products released into the promotional merchandise and garment sector this year.

According to the organisers, suppliers attending the show at Leeds United Football Club at Elland Road “confirmed the growing demand for products with detailed and provable eco credentials”.

Jess Potter, visiting from the uniform team at branded merchandise and garment decoration firm Infinity Inc in Leeds, said: “It’s nice to be able to put forward a product where you’ve got a sustainable option – you can show customers how nice these products really are.”

Her colleague Meg Horrocks, senior key account executive for merchandise, added: “To be honest, it’s getting to be the case that more and more customers are just going for the eco options anyway.”

Carlo Nardini, managing director of Northumberland-based corporate clothing and promotional product specialist Pro-Ad, said: “It’s been a really rapid change, particularly since Covid, during which suppliers had time to develop more products to fit with the clients we’re after.”

John Barrett, UK and Ireland regional manager at promotional products supplier PF Concept, said: “We’re adding a sustainable option to all our best-selling products, and when the sustainable option reaches optimum sales turnover, we’ll be getting rid of the original ones. So by 2030, our whole collection will have a sustainable message.”

The London event was held last month at the DoubleTree by Hilton Elstree in Borehamwood. The BIG New Products Trade Show and The BIG Wearables Trade Show return in September.

thegnps.co.uk