Recent research by Novuna Business Finance revealed that 89% of the SMEs surveyed are “actively pursuing suppliers who have solid green credentials and a shared commitment to carbon neutrality”.

According to Novuna, the results showed that 35% of small businesses seek suppliers who share their values and commitment to carbon neutrality. It added: “Greater research is also being done into suppliers’ terms of reference, with 23% of businesses now insisting on seeing the suppliers’ green credentials and carrying out internet searches on their green credentials (41%).”

Accreditation is also high on the checklist, with 35% requesting evidence of a suppliers’ green accreditation from reputable bodies such as the Federation of Small Business or internationally recognised bodies (35%). Word of mouth remains a powerful research tool, with a third saying they would consult with network contacts about suppliers’ sustainability attitudes.

“Businesses are also placing increasing importance on sourcing material responsibly, with 45% of businesses’ citing this as key evidence of their record on sustainability.”

Joanna Morris, head of marketing and insight at Novuna Business Finance, commented: “It is evident through the research that small businesses are changing the way they select the suppliers to work with and are actively seeking out suppliers who care about the environment and are working to reduce carbon emissions.

“This is an encouraging and welcome trend and proves that businesses place great importance on building relationships with suppliers who share the same commitment to being eco- friendly.”

www.novuna.co.uk