The boom in online retail and home deliveries has led to the recruitment of an ever increasing workforce of warehouse staff and delivery drivers. Ensure your customers’ teams look smart and remain comfortably dressed in the best brandable workwear for the transport and logistics sector
The Beechfield Enhanced-Viz EN812 Bump Cap has a polycarbonate inner shell and Enhanced-Viz binding (but should not to be used as an industrial safety helmet to protect from falling objects). It comes in fluorescent orange and fluorescent yellow.
Tee Jays’ Luxury Stretch Polo is a tailored-fit style in OCS-certified organic cotton mini piqué fabric with three-button placket and flat knit collar with elastane.
The All Black Safety Trainers from Work-Guard by Result with low cut sports look, in-built steel toecap, energy absorbing heel, ventilated mesh, padded tongue and collar, are certified to CE EN 20345:2011 SRA SB.
The Regatta Professional Hi-Vis Pro Bomber Jacket is waterproof, breathable and has ID Reflection angled chevrons. Certified to EN20471: 2013 +A1: 2016 Class 3 standards, its hi-vis orange/navy colourway also conforms to RIS-3279-TOM.
For more transport & logistics workwear options from leading brands, check out our June 2021 issue here