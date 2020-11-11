The uniforms were embroidered with the casino’s logo on the left chest with artwork created by digitizing-in.com.

“We started our business at home with a heat press, mug press, vinyl cutter and a sublimation printer,” explained Artis Balodis, director of Pigeon’s Print Workwear.

“When the coronavirus pandemic started in March, we decided that we needed to buy an embroidery machine as there was such a demand for embroidered workwear.”