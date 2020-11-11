A newly established business earlier this year, the family-run Pigeon’s Print Workwear in Gillingham has supplied embroidered staff uniforms to Vegas Casino in Northern Ireland
The uniforms were embroidered with the casino’s logo on the left chest with artwork created by digitizing-in.com.
“We started our business at home with a heat press, mug press, vinyl cutter and a sublimation printer,” explained Artis Balodis, director of Pigeon’s Print Workwear.
“When the coronavirus pandemic started in March, we decided that we needed to buy an embroidery machine as there was such a demand for embroidered workwear.”
Pigeon’s Print embroidered the casino uniform on its SWF single-head embroidery machine supplied by YES, using Madeira Polyneon 40 embroidery threads and Madeira tear-away backing.
The company embroidered 25 garments in total for the casino, including three Ladies Micro Fleece Jackets (RG139) and four Ladies Ablaze Printable Soft Shell Jackets (RG628) from Regatta Professional, and one Urban Ultrasonic Rib MA1 Jacket (RS408) from Result. They also supplied 17 embroidered polo shirts using the Uneek Classic Polo Shirt (UC101) and the Sol’s Ladies Perfect Cotton Piqué Polo Shirt (11347); all the garments were supplied by Uneek and PenCarrie.
Pigeon’s Print also plans to buy a DTG printer. “We have just launched our e-commerce shop as well, and in the near future, we’re hoping to open a workwear shop/showroom, so customers can come in and place orders,” added Artis.