The slogan clothing brand Nipa Threads has recently extended its unique collection to include T-shirts, hoodies and jumpers with slogan designs made using rainbow foil transfers
“Life is very serious, so we want to make sure our brand is fun and light-hearted,” explained Nina Georgiou, co-owner/director of Nipa Threads with Paula Skeggs.
“Our customers have responded really positively so far — they get us, our sarcasm, our sense of humour, and the fact we just want to have fun with our slogans and our audience.
“Once we have the slogan, we play around with fonts and how the slogan should be positioned to find the right design to suit the words.”
Nipa Threads printed its rainbow slogans using Rainbow T.Foil transfer paper from TheMagicTouch on a OKI C612 printer, with a HTP123 heat press from TheMagicTouch used to heat set the foil transfers. The brand also uses screen printing to create its slogan clothing collection, using Permaset inks on a HPT1000 screen printing table top press supplied by Pyramid.
“We enjoy both styles of printing, and love that we can offer such a variety of colours,” explained Nina.
“I used screen printing as part of my college and university courses, which meant I could teach Paula, and that’s how we started our business. We then added foil transfer printing, as it made it easier to be able to offer bespoke designs.”
The brand printed its rainbow slogans onto the AWDis Sweat (JH030) and Cross Neck Hoodie (JH021) from Just Hoods by AWDis, as well as the Canvas Unisex Heather CVC T-Shirt (CVC3001), the Bella Ladies Flowy Rolled Cuff Muscle T-Shirt (BL8804), the Canvas Youths Crew Neck T-Shirt (CV3001Y) and the Canvas Toddler Crew Neck T-Shirt (CV3001T) from Bella and Canvas.
“All our garments are printed to order,” added Nina, “so our customers get to choose their own colour combinations, making their garment unique to them.”