“Life is very serious, so we want to make sure our brand is fun and light-hearted,” explained Nina Georgiou, co-owner/director of Nipa Threads with Paula Skeggs.

“Our customers have responded really positively so far — they get us, our sarcasm, our sense of humour, and the fact we just want to have fun with our slogans and our audience.

“Once we have the slogan, we play around with fonts and how the slogan should be positioned to find the right design to suit the words.”

Nipa Threads printed its rainbow slogans using Rainbow T.Foil transfer paper from TheMagicTouch on a OKI C612 printer, with a HTP123 heat press from TheMagicTouch used to heat set the foil transfers. The brand also uses screen printing to create its slogan clothing collection, using Permaset inks on a HPT1000 screen printing table top press supplied by Pyramid.

