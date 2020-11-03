“We’ll be pledging donations from all sales made to NHS charities, including our home NHS charity, The Blue Skies Hospital Fund based at Blackpool Victoria Hospital,” explained the company.

The ‘My NHS Hero’ bags showcase a rainbow design printed using heat transfer vinyl. The Mina Group produced an initial run of 1,000 bags featuring the design, and sold over 100 in the first three days of launching them on their website in early October.

“Our bags are a perfect combo for our fleeces, and most customers are purchasing a bag and fleece together,” explained Shanice Haigh, brand manager at The Mina Group.

“These bags are aimed towards all the NHS heroes out there, whether that’s nurses, doctors, health care assistants, cleaners, porters, admin staff — everyone who plays a role in the NHS.