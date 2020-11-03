Following the success of its embroidered rainbow NHS fleeces this summer, The Mina Group has designed a new ‘My NHS Hero’ printed tote bag to help fundraise for the NHS
“We’ll be pledging donations from all sales made to NHS charities, including our home NHS charity, The Blue Skies Hospital Fund based at Blackpool Victoria Hospital,” explained the company.
The ‘My NHS Hero’ bags showcase a rainbow design printed using heat transfer vinyl. The Mina Group produced an initial run of 1,000 bags featuring the design, and sold over 100 in the first three days of launching them on their website in early October.
“Our bags are a perfect combo for our fleeces, and most customers are purchasing a bag and fleece together,” explained Shanice Haigh, brand manager at The Mina Group.
“These bags are aimed towards all the NHS heroes out there, whether that’s nurses, doctors, health care assistants, cleaners, porters, admin staff — everyone who plays a role in the NHS.
“They’re ideal for carrying around day to day essentials, and we know that due to the pandemic a lot of staff are having to go in and get changed into their uniform when they arrive at work, so the bag is convenient to hold their uniform.”
The rainbow heat transfer vinyl design was printed onto the Nevada 100gsm Cotton Tote Bag Coloured Handles (12013102) using a Summa Plotter Cutter and a 38x38cm Blue Wave Japanese-style High Pressure Heat Press.
The Mina Group has also created a dedicated website for customers to purchase the ‘My NHS Hero’ bags, as well as its NHS rainbow fleeces and mugs.
“We’ve had such positive feedback from all our customers – we had calls to the office and Facebook messages from people across the UK telling us how much they love their fleeces, and that their colleagues want to order one,” added Shanice.
“In the coming weeks, we’ll have more products, which will be inclusive to our ambulance service and other key workers too.”