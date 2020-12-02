Promotional Threads in Peterborough has printed these eye-catching T-shirts for local masonry contractor Inspired Stonework.

Phil Trotman, sales director at Promotional Threads, said the masonry company’s logo design was digitised and printed in-house onto 10 Fruit of the Loom Original T-Shirts (SS048).

Promotional Threads used two different techniques to decorate the T-shirts, printing with heat transfer vinyl on the front and digital transfer on the back on the garments using its Roland RT-640 dye sublimation transfer printer.

The design on the front of the T-shirts was created with RalaFlex Arctic White heat transfer vinyl using a Roland CAMM-1 GS-24 desktop vinyl cutter, while the back was decorated with a digital transfer on SuperTEK Sublistop material.

