The print and embroidery company printed 120 of both the T-shirts and bags with a logo supplied by Imago, a social action charity that delivers diverse services and supports individuals, organisations and communities across the South East.

Steph Waters, owner of Peach Branding, commented: “The T-shirts were worn on daily activities, helping the young carers to feel part of a team. We received great feedback — the teenagers and young adults enjoyed wearing the branded T-shirts, helping them to feel a part of this amazing community.”

Using Permaset Aqua water-based inks, Peach Branding screen printed the logos onto the Gildan Ultra Cotton T-Shirt and the Nutshell Cotton Shopper (RL100). The bottom part of the bag was also decorated with heat transfer vinyl — Steph used Forever transfer paper from Amaya on a heat press supplied by Xpres, as well as an Oki White printer.

www.peachbranding.co.uk

