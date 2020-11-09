Designed by the client, the logo took an hour and 10 minutes to embroider onto the back of the Cross Neck Hoodie (JH021) from Just Hoods by AWDis.

To create the design, Choice Workwear used a Happy Japan eight-head, 15-colour flat-bed embroidery machine from Midwest Machinery.

“North Wales Refrigeration are an existing client, who have given us the chance to work with several exciting designs,” explained Marion Mort, director of Choice Workwear.

“We thought their logo would embroider perfectly — even though it’s a very large design, we knew that it would look spectacular in thread.

“We knew embroidery would be the perfect format to get the ‘wow factor’ this design deserved. Although it’s a large stitch count, the design does not feel too heavy and badge-like, and we think it’s carried across the fabric very nicely.

“We also used the same logo as a smaller 10cm left breast logo, which looks equally as impressive.”

