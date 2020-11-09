Choice Workwear in Flintshire, Wales, caught our attention with this stunning 55,000 stitch logo on embroidered workwear for North Wales Refrigeration
To create the design, Choice Workwear used a Happy Japan eight-head, 15-colour flat-bed embroidery machine from Midwest Machinery.
“North Wales Refrigeration are an existing client, who have given us the chance to work with several exciting designs,” explained Marion Mort, director of Choice Workwear.
“We thought their logo would embroider perfectly — even though it’s a very large design, we knew that it would look spectacular in thread.
“We knew embroidery would be the perfect format to get the ‘wow factor’ this design deserved. Although it’s a large stitch count, the design does not feel too heavy and badge-like, and we think it’s carried across the fabric very nicely.
“We also used the same logo as a smaller 10cm left breast logo, which looks equally as impressive.”
The company was extremely impressed with how their logo design turned out, added Marion, and she said the embroidery had a great deal of positive comments from other clients too.
North Wales Refrigeration said they were “amazed by the amount of detail from the logo that the embroidery has been able to replicate — the colour-match is fantastic, and the overall design and quality is excellent”.