Madeira UK has recently expanded its eco-friendly offering with two new sustainable embroidery threads: Polyneon Green and Sensa Green.

Polyneon Green offers a recycled polyester thread derived from post-consumer waste, and is certified by the Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex Class I Annex 6.

It reduces waste by reusing plastic bottles, which are melted down and spun into the strong trilobal thread, explains Madeira.