Madeira UK says its embroidery threads are optimised for industrial embroidery machines to help users produce outstanding results across a wide range of applications.

The company offers a variety of different weights, colours and finishes, from high-sheen Classic viscose and Polyneon polyester to sparkly metallic, as well as totally matt and reflective embroidery thread. For more specialist technical requirements, the High Conductive embroidery thread and a fire-resistant product range are also available.