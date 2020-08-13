New update is jam-packed with requested features, and offers major speed, performance, and productivity improvements for all users
Deconetwork offers all the tools that any garment decoration business needs to successfully sell online and work remotely. Its latest update adds new features and implements multiple user requests. These include…
Live Ordering, Calendar View and Company Accounts
BTC activewear Live Ordering DecoNetwork’s BTC activewear catalogue integration now includes the option to submit purchase orders through the Live Ordering feature. With Live Ordering users see stock availability and up-to-date pricing, whilst purchase orders are sent directly to the distributor.
Calendar View In DecoNetwork, production jobs can now be viewed on a calendar and arranged using easy drag-and-drop functionality. “The added feature enables users to schedule and reschedule production dates with ease,” reports the company. “This new calendar is the way forward with its day-view, week-view, and month-view options, making it easier than ever to keep track of projects”.
Company Accounts Deconetwork users can now send account statements and bills to the customer company instead of individual contacts. This added feature helps users streamline communications with all contacts from within the same company and even assign roles to each contact. “The flexibility with roles allows you to more easily work with B2B customers and easily stay in touch,” Deconetwork explains.
ShipStation, Quite Mode and Faceted Search Widget
ShipStation DecoNetwork now integrates with ShipStation – the web-based software that’s designed to “make e-commerce retailers exceptionally efficient at processing, fulfilling, and shipping their orders” – to pass order information and automatically mark orders as shipped when completed in ShipStation software. “The new integration makes the communications and shipping process smoother than ever before, giving licensees more time to spend growing your business,” promises Deconetwork.
Quote Mode For licensees who prefer to remove pricing from their front-end website altogether, the latest Deconetwork update offers the ability to change a web store to Quote Mode. This takes customer concepts from the designer and submits them as a quote request. Quote requests can then be priced and sent to the customer for approval. Once approved, quotes can be converted to orders and payments can then be processed.
Faceted Search Widget The Faceted Search Widget is now available on the Blank Products Page, which lets consumers perform faceted searches by filtering for price, colour, brand, size, and more. “Connecting online shoppers to the exact product they are looking for has never been this easy,” according to Deconetwork.
As Low As Pricing, Website Builder and DecoNetwork Essentials
As Low As Pricing Another great feature to make its way into the new Deconetwork update is the ability to display the lowest possible blank product price by including all applicable volume discounts and decoration price tables. Deconetwork comments: “This new feature not only allows licensees to communicate a more accurate price but become more competitive as well”.
Website Builder DecoNetwork’s Website Builder continues to receive ongoing support in the company’s latest software update. “With its ease of use, licensees can effortlessly build a mobile-friendly website integrated with supplier products, custom price tables, the online designer, and more, all with easy to use drag-and-drop widgets.”
DecoNetwork Essentials Essentials is a new subscription option targeted at the entry-level decorator. The introduction of Essentials is aimed to make it easier than ever for print and embroidery budget-conscious start-ups and small businesses to access DecoNetwork’s powerful line of essential tools. “As businesses grow and onboard new staff, managing it all can at times be challenging,” notes the company. “With DecoNetwork Essentials, subscribers can upgrade at any time, unlocking a wider set of eCommerce and production tools, built to meet the demands of a growing business.
Learn how to help your business start selling online and working remotely by booking a free personalised tour.