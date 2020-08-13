BTC activewear Live Ordering DecoNetwork’s BTC activewear catalogue integration now includes the option to submit purchase orders through the Live Ordering feature. With Live Ordering users see stock availability and up-to-date pricing, whilst purchase orders are sent directly to the distributor.

Calendar View In DecoNetwork, production jobs can now be viewed on a calendar and arranged using easy drag-and-drop functionality. “The added feature enables users to schedule and reschedule production dates with ease,” reports the company. “This new calendar is the way forward with its day-view, week-view, and month-view options, making it easier than ever to keep track of projects”.

Company Accounts Deconetwork users can now send account statements and bills to the customer company instead of individual contacts. This added feature helps users streamline communications with all contacts from within the same company and even assign roles to each contact. “The flexibility with roles allows you to more easily work with B2B customers and easily stay in touch,” Deconetwork explains.