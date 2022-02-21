Garment decoration software provider DecoNetwork has teamed up with TheMagicTouch to create tools to help companies moving into direct-to-film (DTF) printing.

A selection of garment transfer templates and process guidelines has been developed with the technical team at TheMagicTouch in the UK, specialists in digital image transfer technology. These resources are now available on the DecoNetwork site for the commercial production, management and re-selling of full colour transfers.

Jim Nicol, managing director of TheMagicTouch in the UK, said: “Under our DTFMagic brand, over the last year we identified [that] a number of users of the DTF technology wanted something simple and manageable that they could bolt on to their website to enable them to offer a transfer production service, and in doing so, create a new revenue stream into many new markets.

“Having the ability to produce transfers that can be shipped anywhere in the world for final application opens up great opportunities for those wanting to do so.”

The DTFMagic offering includes the new desktop DTF printer from Mutoh, alongside the original DTF600 RJet Pro model offering production capabilities of up to 15 square metres per hour, complete with automatic finishing unit.

The DecoNetwork Business Hub gives print shops full management control to streamline day-to-day business with greater efficiency, from uploading artwork to the DecoNetwork online designer module, right through to the production management area. Tools include an artwork approval option, the ability to correct readymade print files, and fully detailed worksheets.

For further information or to arrange for a DTFMagic Zoom demonstration or DecoNetwork Demo, contact [email protected] or visit the Request Your DecoNetwork Tour page on the DecoNetwork website.

www.deconetwork.com/request-tour/.

www.themagictouch.co.uk