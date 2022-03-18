DecoNetwork, the garment decoration software provider, now offers integration with Rating Captain, allowing its users to connect their DecoNetwork store to the customer review platform.

“Customer reviews are vital in almost every business,” explains DecoNetwork. “From screen printers to restaurant owners to car dealerships, earning good customer reviews should be a huge priority.”

Every time a customer leaves a review, keywords relating to the business are typed. The more keywords that are attached to your business, the more Google will understand what it is that you do.

Receiving positive reviews will also show search engines that your business is trustworthy, adds DecoNetwork, and so increase its chances of showing at or near the top of the search results.

“Using a service like Rating Captain allows you to start collecting reviews from any customer that uses your services,” adds the software company. “We will gladly send you a tutorial on how to link your DecoNetwork store to Rating Captain.”

www.deconetwork.com