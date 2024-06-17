Embroidery digitiser David Sharp has teamed up with threads supplier Madeira UK to release 12 free embroidery designs on the theme of endangered animals.

The first, featuring a Javan rhino, is now available, with 11 more due to be released online as free downloads on a weekly basis every Friday via davidsharp.co.uk/freebies.

The “Endangered Species” series was created to highlight Madeira UK’s sustainable Sensa Green thread which is derived from biodegradable lyocell. The beautifully soft thread is described as well suited to animal designs.

The joint activity is also aimed at raising awareness of the conservation efforts around the featured endangered animals in general.

Once all 12 have been released, the free downloads will be available permanently on the David Sharp website.

David Sharp director Jamie Hood said: “We have worked with Madeira UK for a number of years, as we feel that the best embroidery design and top-quality threads go hand in hand. We have worked together on a number of giveaways in the past but this is our first series of designs released weekly.”

According to wildlife charity WWF, only around 76 Javan rhinos are currently estimated to remain in the world, making them one of the most threatened large mammal species on Earth.

Future designs are set to feature animals such as an elephant, a baby brown bear and a baby orangutan.

davidsharp.co.uk

madeira.co.uk