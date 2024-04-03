Embroidery digitiser David Sharp launched two new services last month.

The company is now offering a DTF transfer service, which includes faux embroidery transfers, i.e. transfers that look like real embroidery. The transfers are being offered at £9.50 per linear metre with a same day dispatch service on all orders placed before midday.

The second service is called DS Grid, explains director Jamie Hood. “We are lucky enough to have a large customer base now, having been growing since 1976, and now we are developing a ‘grid’ system which is essentially a pool of customers that can either fulfil jobs for others or offer up work that they cannot fulfil. Or both!

“Suppliers can take work when they want to, and not if they are busy, and customers wishing to take advantage of the service can offer up jobs to be completed quickly anytime they like/need.”

Suppliers and customers can register their interest at imagesmag.uk/DS-Grid, which will also give them a 10% discount code for the David Sharp DTF transfer service.

www.davidsharp.co.uk