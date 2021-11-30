Schoolwear supplier David Luke has introduced workshops to help independent retailers to win tenders to supply schools ahead of new government guidance.

So far, 27 retailers have already taken part in David Luke’s Tender Academy, finding out how to look for upcoming tenders and be fully equipped for winning them.

It follows the publication of the Education (Guidance about Costs of School Uniforms) Act 2021 on 19 November 2021 which will require schools in England to allow people to buy uniforms from any store and not just designated suppliers and retailers.

David Luke has pointed out that this guidance will apply certain expectations to schools when setting their school uniform policy. “While it is likely that many schools do not need to do anything, for some schools, they may need to introduce an updated policy, or they may not know what they need to do.”

Samantha Leigh, sustainability and trade marketing lead at David Luke’s parent company, The Parently Group, explained: “The Tender Academy workshops are aimed at helping our retailers win tenders, know where to look for upcoming tenders and ensure they have the tools needed to succeed.

“After our first successful set of workshops, we’ve already had some great feedback. We hope that by working alongside our retailers, we can offer the support and resources they need to win tenders.”

During the workshops, retailers were given insight around how to write their own tenders while hearing peer feedback and experiences in the online events.

Kathryn Shuttleworth, managing director of The Parently Group, added: “We see that school retail stockists have such a great opportunity to support their schools in ensuring compliance to the new guidance and we want to support in providing the tools that will help independent retailers win.

“We have been delighted to see so many retailers joining our Tender Academy workshops on how to acquire tender-writing skills within their businesses.”

