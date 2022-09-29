David Luke School Uniform has today announced a new partnership with the Circular Textiles Foundation as part of its aim to make its products 100% recyclable.

It will be the first school uniform brand to join the foundation’s initiative which provides an independent circularity standard for genuine accountability and transparency.

The Circular Textiles Foundation certification mark will be carried on David Luke’s Eco blazers and jackets from January 2023 with a goal to encompass the entire eco-uniform range for future collections.

This mark guarantees that the garment has been designed to be recycled by a specific facility, which processes it into new fabric at end of use. The fabric can then be used to make new clothing, eliminating waste, reducing the need for virgin materials and reducing CO2 emissions.

David Luke customers can actively join in with the brand’s circular journey by scanning the QR code found on the garment’s tag to find out how and where it can be recycled. The challenge in making this circularity work is to ensure every element of the blazer or jacket is made from polyester.

Kathryn Shuttleworth, managing director at David Luke School Uniform, said: “Our vision for the next decade is that we use recycled fibres made from clothing, not plastic bottles.

“We want to make our school uniform completely circular: made from recycled materials which mean it is 100% recyclable and it never needs to go to landfill.

“With immediate effect we will be designing our Eco blazer and jackets with this specific goal in mind, aiming for every item to be returned to thread or fibre, ready for its next incarnation and available to buy from January 2023.”

David Luke, part of The Parently Group, has already adopted sustainable practices in manufacturing and other parts of the business. Over a decade ago, David Luke blazers became the first in the industry to be manufactured using recycled polyester from post-consumer plastic bottles.

Sophie Scanlon, head of circular design at the Circular Textiles Foundation, said: “David Luke have truly broken the mould by embracing new ways of working across their business to enable the swift and effective integration of circular design principles.

“We are delighted and proud to be assisting them in delivering the first recyclable school blazer, a standout piece, the first of its kind for schoolwear.”

