The Parently Group has formed a new partnership so customers of its Grass & Air outdoor brand and David Luke School Uniform can return used garments for resale or recycling.

It has teamed up with clothing platform Reskinned to offer “takeback” schemes directly through the consumer websites of the two childrenswear brands.

David Luke will launch its takeback scheme in the summer, giving people the option to return outgrown school uniform in exchange for a voucher to redeem money off their next purchase.

Part of David Luke’s Re:Uniform recycling initiative launched last summer, it will signpost parents towards a list of popular items that can be returned including shirts, skirts, trousers and sweatshirts.

Grass & Air will be the first Parently brand to roll-out its takeback programme in June, enabling customers to return the brand’s pre-worn wellington boots, clothing and rainwear, in any condition, to be fixed up and made available for resale or responsibly recycled.

Reskinned will provide the takeback technology behind the Grass & Air website enabling customers to effortlessly process their return items in exchange for a voucher to redeem money off their next purchase.

The Reskinned partnership demonstrates The Parently Group’s ongoing commitment to sustainable business practices through initiatives that have a clear and measurable impact.

Kathryn Shuttleworth, managing director of The Parently Group, said: “We are committed to enabling our families to be able to engage and participate in our sustainable practices to ensure our products are worn by more kids, for longer.

“Offering a meaningful takeback scheme that is easy to use and gives us a genuine opportunity to incentivise circular behaviour is made possible through our partnership with Reskinned.

“We are proud to be joining the likes of Sweaty Betty and Finisterre who have demonstrated how engaging the Reskinned platform is for consumers.”

With over 20 years of experience and over 30 brands signed up, Reskinned provides a simple end-to-end solution to handle takeback, “recommerce” and end-of-life recycling for clothing. It works with brands to develop a circularity roadmap that sets targets and plans for programme growth.

Matt Hanrahan, co-founder of Reskinned, added: “We’re all about building meaningful partnerships, which is why it’s great to be working with The Parently Group.

“By creating takeback programmes for Grass & Air and David Luke, we’re working to maximise the life of clothing already produced and ensure that once an item reaches the end of the road it’s recycled responsibly.”

www.davidluke.com

www.grassandair.com

www.parentlygroup.com

www.reskinned.clothing