The organisers of The Promotional Showcase have confirmed the event programme for 2022, bringing together suppliers and distributors around England and Wales.

Featuring 23 suppliers of clothing and other products, the exhibitions will visit Cardiff, Brighton, High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, Leicester, Elstree in Hertfordshire, and London.

Now in its 23rd year, The Promotional Showcase events are open to business owners, directors, managers, internal sales and admin staff, offering anyone involved in sourcing promotional merchandise a chance to meet suppliers committed to providing support to distributors.

The Promotional Showcase schedule

11 May: Holiday Inn Cardiff North, Cardiff

18 May: Hilton Brighton Metropole, Brighton

19 May, Holiday Inn Rotherham-Sheffield, South Yorkshire

19 October: Adams Park Conference Centre, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

20 October: Hilton Leicester, Leicester

Promotional Showcase & Friends schedule

8 June: Village Hotel London Watford, Elstree

6 July: Thames river cruise, London (by invitation only)

The organisers have reassured potential visitors that they will continue to monitor all further information and guidance on Covid-19 measures as it is published by governments and will follow policy and advice from venues, the World Health Organisation and event industry associations.

www.promotional-showcase.co.uk