Dates and venues have been announced for The Big Promotional Trade Show series taking place next year.

Showcasing many of the industry’s leading companies, the exhibitions will feature 60 suppliers of promotional clothing, promotional merchandise and related services from the UK, Ireland and the rest of Europe.

They will visit Glasgow, Esher in Surrey, Manchester and Dublin.

The organisers have also announced events in the autumn, titled The Big New Products Trade Show, which will major on the thousands of new products and ranges launched into the industry for this key selling period. These exhibitions are due to visit Manchester and west London.

Visitor registration will be open shortly.

The Big Promotional Trade Show schedule:

10 March: The Argyle Suite, Glasgow Crowne Plaza Hotel, Congress Road, Glasgow G3 8QT

16 March: The Ballroom, Red Cow Moran Hotel, 22 Naas Road, Fox-And-Geese, Dublin 22

27 April: The Esher Hall, Sandown Park Racecourse, Portsmouth Road, Esher, Surrey KT10 9AJ

5 May: The Manchester Suite, Manchester United Football Club, Sir Matt Busby Way, Manchester M16 0RA

The Big New Products Trade Show schedule:

21 September: The Orbiter Conference Centre, Radisson Hotel Bath Road Heathrow, West Drayton, London UB7 0DU

28 September: The Point, Emirates Old Trafford LCC, Talbot Rd, Old Trafford, Stretford, Manchester M16 0PXT

The organisers have reassured potential visitors that they will continue to monitor all further information and guidance on Covid-19 measures as it is published by governments and will follow policy and advice from venues, the World Health Organisation and event industry associations.

www.thebpts.co.uk