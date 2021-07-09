Organisers of The Big Promotional Trade Show have announced dates for its trade-only exhibitions for this autumn through to spring 2022.

It will kick off in a new larger venue in Epsom in Surrey – just south of London – on 22 September and then continue in Manchester on 29 September, Elstree in Hertfordshire on 21 October, Glasgow on 10 March, Dublin on 16 March and back in Manchester on 13 April.

Under the banner of “Bring it back to live!”, The Big Promotional Trade Show exhibitions showcase many of the industry’s leading companies, exclusively aimed at distributors where promotional merchandise, including promotional clothing, is the primary business.

Each event will feature 60 of the top suppliers of promotional merchandise and services from the UK and Ireland.

The autumn 2021 events will be badged The Big New Products Trade Show, majoring on the thousands of new products and ranges launched into the industry for this key selling period and during lockdown as a whole.

The Big Promotional Trade Show events, which are organised on a not-for-profit basis, will continue to be programmed for late 2022 and into 2023. More dates will be announced in due course.

The schedule was revealed after Prime Minister Boris Johnson signalled that Covid restrictions are set to end on 19 July in England, with hopes that other parts of the UK and Ireland will soon follow.

In a statement, the organisers said: “We are delighted to confirm our strong and revitalised programme of exhibitions and roadshows for autumn 2021 and spring 2022 that will enable exhibitors and visitors to re-engage and reconnect face to face.”

Latest schedule

22 September 2021: The Big New Products Trade Show, The Oaks Hall, Epsom Downs Racecourse, Epsom Downs, Surrey KT18 5LQ

29 September 2021: The Big New Products Trade Show, The Manchester Suite, Manchester United Football Club, Sir Matt Busby Way, Manchester M16 0RA

21 October 2021: Promotional Showcase & friends, The Inspiration Suite, The Village Hotel Watford / Elstree, Centennial Park, Elstree, Hertfordshire WD6 3SB

10 March 2022: The Big Promotional Trade Show, The Argyle Suite, Glasgow Crowne Plaza Hotel, Congress Rd, Glasgow G3 8QT

16 March 2022: The Big Promotional Trade Show, The Ballroom, Red Cow Moran Hotel, 22 Naas Rd, Fox-And-Geese, Dublin 22

13 April 2022: The Big Promotional Trade Show: The Manchester Suite, Manchester United Football Club, Sir Matt Busby Way, Manchester M16 0RA

Visitor registration is now open for all shows at thebpts.co.uk.

