Dates have been announced for this year’s outing for The Schoolwear Show, which brings together a wide range of suppliers under one roof.

The exhibition will take place on Sunday 8 October and Monday 9 October 2023, returning to Cranmore Park Conference and Event Centre in Solihull in the West Midlands.

Timed for the start of planning for Back To School 2024, it is an opportunity for retailers and trade buyers of school uniforms and decorating services to see the latest products, ranges and styles.

Set up by some of the biggest schoolwear companies in the UK and supported by The Schoolwear Association, the show is set to include new features. Further details are still to be announced. Registration is not yet open.

www.theschoolwearshow.co.uk