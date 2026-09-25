Soyang has announced the promotion of Damien Martin to the position of wide-format manager for the UK & Ireland.

Damien, who joined the manufacturer and distributor of wide-format hardware and consumables in April 2024, will be responsible for the sales of Soyang’s 1.6m-wide printing equipment portfolio, which includes Mimaki printers and cutters, Graphtec cutting plotters and the VeloBlade range of die-cutting systems from Vivid Laminating Technologies.

Damien will help print service providers to identify the most effective technology for their businesses. A key part of his role will include overseeing machinery showcases at Soyang’s new demonstration facility in Altham.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity,” he said. “The wide-format portfolio within our hardware department continues to go from strength to strength, and I’m looking forward to working closely with our partners and supporting customers across a broad range of markets.”

Mark Mashiter, CEO of Soyang, added: “Drawing on his established experience in wide-format hardware sales, Damien will continue to focus on customer engagement, live demonstrations and helping businesses invest in reliable, productive equipment that enhances their capabilities.

“This shows Soyang’s commitment to continued investment in our hardware department.”

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