The corporate fashion manufacturer behind James & Nicholson has undergone a brand overhaul.

Daiber’s new strategy, highlighted in the new campaign called ‘Lifetime Partner’, includes a subtly updated logo and fresh corporate colours.

The company’s current ads draw attention to the name Daiber, as well as showing people, such as Max and Anna, on their journey through life, from education to retirement, and in clothes that are optimal for each situation.

“We connect brands with people,” said managing director Christof Kunze, explaining the business model of the white label fashion from Daiber.

“Our long-lasting corporate fashion accompanies these people throughout their lives, just as we at Daiber accompany our partners in trade and industry for many years.”

www.daiber.de/en