The new, main catalogue for 2024 from Gustav Daiber is now available.

The 50-page catalogue includes 40 new products from its brands, James & Nicholson and Myrtle Beach. Most are available now, with the rest expected at the end of March.

New styles include the soft Sherpa Jacket, made from the 100% recycled polyester Sherpa fleece. The same fleece is used along with organic cotton in the new Ladies’/Men’s Doubleface Jacket.

Also available is the reversible Ladies’/Men’s Blouson, and the Winter Workwear Pants – Strong, which are designed for use in colder temperatures.

“To coincide with the launch of the 2024 collection, the Workwear Colour Selector will also be expanded to include the new products and colour extensions,” said the company.

“This service by Daiber makes it possible to clearly display all workwear products in a collection in the available colours.”

Daiber has worked with ClimatePartner to offset the CO2 emissions resulting from the production of the catalogue, and is supporting tree planting in both Germany and China.

James & Nicholson and Myrtle Beach are distributed in the UK by Fusible Systems.

www.daiber.de/en

www.fusiblesystems.co.uk