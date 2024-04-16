Gustav Daiber has extended its selection of flyers for garment decorators and retailers to promote the group’s brands James & Nicholson and Myrtle Beach.

The new flyers are for “Festivals, Events & Graduation” and “Leisure, Club & Hobby” and are available in English and German for customers to download via the group’s website.

Daiber has also updated its existing industry flyers for “Logistics & Delivery”, “Food & Beverages”, “Medical”, “Cities & Communities”, “Workwear” and “Education”, visually and in terms of content.

Updates will include a new layout and clearer presentation and, in some cases, new products from current collections such as the Padded Hybrid Jacket (JN1865) in the logistics sector and the one-size bistro aprons Apron Short (JN1880) and Apron Long (JN1881) in the catering sector.

Daiber’s flyers each contain around 20 recommendations specific to a sector, drawn from printable garments from clothing brand James & Nicholson and headwear brand Myrtle Beach. It also offers editable newsletter templates.

Gustav Daiber sales manager Bernd Seeger said: “By revising and extending our industry flyers, we respond to the high demand for sales-supporting services of our retailers. The industry flyers enable them to specifically address their own customers based in different industry sectors and support them in selecting products for specific areas of application.”

daiber.de