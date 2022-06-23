Gustav Daiber has produced new marketing materials for its customers to use in selling its garments across sectors from office and “working from home” to medical and logistics.

The group, whose brands include James & Nicholson and Myrtle Beach, has created printed flyers for its retailers including newsletter templates that can be edited for each target market.

The flyers each feature a different set of 20 product recommendations for corporate fashion from the two brands’ collections, tailored to specific work and application areas.

There will be around 10 flyers covering sectors such as medical, logistics and delivery, towns and communities, trade, office, working from home, and education.

Each flyer presents the advantages of each garment at a glance such as the high durability of the materials, the use of sustainable fabrics like organic cotton and recycled polyester, and the wide range of available colours and sizes.

This is followed by recommendations for decorating each product, suitable for each respective industry. Customers can use the Daiber Designer tool to produce a visual depiction of the finished garment.

The related image data on the products – both for product and lifestyle photos – are available to customers in the Media Cloud.

Mario Besenfelder, head of sales (field service) at Daiber, said: “With this new service campaign, we would like to simplify the target group-specific customer approach for our retailers and provide a useful tool that supports them in the appropriate product selection.

“We are pleased to offer added value and to further strengthen individual business relations.”

