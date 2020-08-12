​Dae Ha has announced the launch of new, high performance Sublimation Papers this autumn/winter season. The new papers are said to boast superb anti-ghosting properties and have been manufactured to give brighter, more vivid printed results.

The new papers use “a unique production process that is exclusive to Dae Ha and which allows for faster and more precise printing of profile images, to achieve the perfect print, and with no curling or folding of the paper”, explains Dae Ha UK.

The new Sublimation Paper range comprises two types of paper. The all-round Multi-Purpose (M-Type) paper has been developed for printing on soft and hard substrates, such as polyester-based textiles, mugs, phone cases and tiles, while the Stretch (S-Type) paper, with added adhesive tack, is “perfect for adhering to shiny, slippery, stretch fabrics, such as swimsuits, sportswear and banners”, and has been developed to eliminate ghosting and loss of details due to textile shrinkage, or movements in the transfer process, on these fabrics. “Stretch Type will help you reduce production errors and increase the quality of the finished product,” says Dae Ha UK.

Both types of paper are suitable for application onto Dae Ha Design Film, Metallic Flex, Holographic Flex, Glitter Flex, Subli Fabric and Subli Flock, reports Dae Ha UK.

The new Sublimation Paper will be available in up to seven weight variations, to suit various applications and handing purposes, two sheet sizes, and six roll widths up to 1,620mm wide.

Email Dae Ha UK to receive samples of the new Sublimation Papers as soon as they are available.

One Flex Plus

Dae Ha’s hugely popular One Flex PU for everyday HTV printing is now even more user friendly following a small enhancement. “Customers will find that One Flex is even easier to weed, while maintaining its notable

ability to cut and weed ultra-fine detail, while removing the hot-peel release liner after pressing will become completely effortless,” says Dae Ha UK.

The One Flex range also welcomes the addition of five new colours, increasing the colour palette to a total of 47 hues. Dae Ha now also has the ability to produce custom (and exclusive) One Flex colours, subject to MOQs.