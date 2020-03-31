Dae Ha UK has announced that it has lowered its delivery costs in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

“To support our customers during the current situation, we have changed our delivery costs for the foreseeable future,” explained the heat transfer vinyl company.

The new delivery costs are as follows: 2-3 working days is now £3.95; next working day delivery is now £5.95; and it’s free delivery on any orders over £50 (all prices are excluding VAT for UK Mainland only).

Customers that are self-isolating can also download the DPD app from the App Store, and have the option to leave their parcel in a safe place on all deliveries, adds Dae Ha UK.

www.garmentfilms.co.uk