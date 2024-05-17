Measuring 40x50cm, the LTS 750 comes with a swivel heating plate, plus a double support plate, which is designed to allow one textile to be printed while the next one is being prepared on the other plate.

“Its noteworthy characteristics include extremely high contact pressure (2.5 to eight bar) and – because it’s an automatic press – ease of use. The transfer process is conveniently initiated by pushing two control buttons, and after completion, the heating plate lifts automatically,” adds the supplier.

“And thanks to its modular design, only one press is required to print shirts, jackets, bags, lanyard keychains, and even caps; a variety of support plates can also be quickly and conveniently interchanged.”

Additional features include a digital display allowing users to “conveniently set and control transfer time and operating temperature”, as well as “high-quality heating technology” where “even and constant operating temperature is guaranteed, as well as extended durability of the heating elements”.

