Dae Ha UK has introduced new products for garment decoration including more special-effect heat transfer vinyls and an instant hot-peel film for direct-to-film (DTF) printing.

The new film, made of recycled blended polyester, can be removed immediately after heat pressing without leaving any residue, creating DTF prints that are of premium quality and highly stable.

Because of ink absorption on the film and Dae Ha’s coating process, you can apply transfers as low as 120C and the prints can be dried at temperatures as low as 75C. The coating technology means decorators can save on ink, hotmelt powder and energy.

It was introduced in the US after 12 months of development and trials with customers and was presented to the UK market for the first time at this month’s Printwear & Promotion Live! show at the NEC in Birmingham.

Also new from Dae Ha UK are three special-effect heat transfer vinyls: Chameleon Luminous, the shimmering colour-changing Chameleon Pearl, and the slightly domed Chameleon Spectrum. They follow the success of the original colour-changing Chameleon Flex.

www.garmentfilms.co.uk