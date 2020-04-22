Dae Ha UK has announced the launch of its new reflective garment films.

The Ultra Reflective range is available in 14 colours, including seven colours and seven neon colours, including ultra reflective rainbow.

The company said the highly reflective films can be used for both fashion and workwear.

“Incredibly easy to cut and weed fine detail, enabling infinite designs for dark winter, or long summer nights. Stand out in the day, be seen at night with the Ultra Reflective series.”

The PET release film has an adhesive backing for intricate designs, and can be tumble dried on a low setting and ironed inside out. It’s suitable for use on cotton, polyester and polycotton fabrics, as well as on polyester/acrylic blends or similar textiles.

