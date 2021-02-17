Dae Ha UK has announced the launch of its latest heat transfer vinyl Classic Flex.

The new Classic Flex garment film “is perfectly suited for large designs, such as sports names and numbers, logos and lettering, with super-fast weeding from the zero-tack release liner,” explained Dae Ha UK.

“It comes with the same premium quality and wash durability as that of our premium grade One Flex PU.”

Classic Flex is available in 16 colours, including glossy gold and silver, with the range expanding to 32 colours in 2021.

